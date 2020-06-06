COVID-19 numbers by zip code

By

SCDHEC’s latest update for coronavirus case numbers in the following Blythewood and Fairfield County zip codes.

BLYTHEWOOD – 77 reported cases (1 new)

473 Estimated Cases

550 Total Possible Cases

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – 208 reported cases (5 new)

1,278 Estimated Cases

1,486 Total Possible Cases

17 Deaths

Because DHEC does not report specific case numbers for several of the ZIP codes in Fairfield County any more, we are not able to give an accurate breakdown of cases by ZIP code, only totals for the county.

Latest update: Saturday, June 6 at 6:58 p.m.