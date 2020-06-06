You are here: Home / COVID-19 / COVID-19 numbers by zip code

COVID-19 numbers by zip code

June 6, 2020 By Barbara Ball Leave a Comment

SCDHEC’s latest update for coronavirus case numbers in the following Blythewood and Fairfield County zip codes.

BLYTHEWOOD 77 reported cases (1 new)

473 Estimated Cases

550 Total Possible Cases

FAIRFIELD COUNTY208 reported cases (5 new)

1,278 Estimated Cases

1,486 Total Possible Cases

17 Deaths

Because DHEC does not report specific case numbers for several of the ZIP codes in Fairfield County any more, we are not able to give an accurate breakdown of cases by ZIP code, only totals for the county.

Latest update: Saturday, June 6 at 6:58 p.m.

