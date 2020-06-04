Fairfield polls open Tuesday at 7 a.m.

By

WINNSBORO – Fairfield County polls will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

State Senator Mike Fanning, House Rep. Annie McDaniel and Fairfield County Sheriff Will Montgomery all face challengers in the June 9 democratic primary.

Fairfield Clerk of Court Judy Bonds and Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill are both running unopposed in the primary.

Senate

Winnsboro’s MaryGail Douglas is running against Fanning in Tuesday’s primary for the Senate seat. Douglas previously served six years in the House (District 41.) Fanning, a resident of Great Falls is finishing out his first term in the Senate representing Fairfield and parts of Chester and York Counties.

House

Democrat Charlene Herring is challenging Annie McDaniel for the House District 41 in the primary. Herring served 12 year as mayor of Ridgeway and is on the Board of the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce. McDaniel is completing her first two-year term in the House. She previously served 18 years on the Fairfield County School Board.

Sheriff

Sheriff Will Montgomery, who has served six years as Fairfield County Sheriff, has one challenger in the primary, Ed Jenkins. No republicans are running in that race.

Unopposed

Bonds, clerk of court, and Hill, coroner, are both running unopposed.

Montgomery

Bonds

Hill

Elections Delays

The rescheduled general elections for the Town of Ridgeway and Town of Jenkinsville residents will be held on Tuesday, July 14. The Ridgeway election will seat two town council members, and the Jenkinsville election will seat two town council members and the mayor, according to Fairfield County Voter Registration Director Debby Stidham.

Stidham said her office will accept absentee applications only until Friday. Absentee ballots for the primary will be accepted through Tuesday.

For information about candidates, elections or voting, call Fairfield County Voter Registration at 803-635-6255.