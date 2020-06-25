Fortune Springs Pool remains closed

By

WINNSBORO – In a proactive effort to minimize COVID-19 exposure, Fairfield County will not open Fortune Springs Pool this year. Due to the increased number of COVID-19 cases, the safety of the community and staff is the number one priority for FCPR and County Administration.

All patrons are reminded that Fairfield County Parks and Recreation offices, facilities, basketball courts and fitness centers remain closed until further notice. Parks, playgrounds and tennis courts are open to the public at their own risk. Citizens patronizing parks, playgrounds and tennis courts should maintain social distancing and not gather in large groups of 10 or more.

For information, call 803-635-9114.