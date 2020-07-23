Candidates file for council, school board

By

WINNSBORO – Nine candidates have filed for three seats on Fairfield County Council and five have filed for three seats on the Fairfield County School Board.

Incumbent Jimmy Ray Douglas is running for re-election to his council seat as he seeks to continue serving District 2. Douglas is finishing his first term on council. His opponent in the race, Shirley Green, is making her first run for council.

District 4 has four candidates running for election, including incumbent Bertha Goins. Also running for Goins seat are Cynthia Parnell, Quincy Pringle and Tim Roseborough.

District 6 incumbent Neil Robinson is seeking a second term on council. He will face Tony Armstrong and Bob Prather in the Nov. 3 election. Robinson currently serves as council chair.

School Board

With board chairman William Frick not running for re-election this year, there will be at least one new face on the school board following the Nov. 3 election.

In District 2, incumbent Paula Hartman is seeking a third term on council and will face opponent J. Renee Green.

District 4 incumbent Joe Seibles is seeking a second term and will face Carrie Suber-O’Neal.

With Frick out, the lone candidate for the District 6 seat will be James Harris.

Both the county council and school board elections are non-partisan.