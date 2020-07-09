Blythewood Zaxby’s opens drive-thru July 13

By

BLYTHEWOOD – Zaxby’s is opening its new location on Blythewood Road on Monday, July 13, with drive-thru service only. A subsequent grand opening of the dining room will happen as soon as local and state regulations permit, according to co-owners Jim and Britt Poston.

Zaxby’s is located in Blythewood at 221 Blythewood Road. | Contributed

“We are excited to be opening our seventh Zaxby’s restaurant in the area and look forward to supporting local initiatives here in Blythewood,” Jim Poston said. “We invite the community to visit us at the drive-thru and try our chicken and sauces.”

The 3,600-square-foot restaurant uses Zaxby’s farmhouse style design featuring a red exterior and rustic interior. Customers can order online via zaxbys.com or the Zaxby’s app, and pick up their food in the drive-thru.

“Zaxby’s offers fresh, prepared-at-order, hand-breaded chicken fingers and wings made in a variety of nine sauces,” Poston said.

The menu also features four salads, eight sandwiches and complementary shareables including fried white cheddar bites, tater chips, spicy fried mushrooms, and, for a limited time, fried pickles.

The Blythewood Zaxby’s will provide about 60 new jobs, Poston said. Those interested in employment opportunities can apply online at www.work4zaxbys.com.