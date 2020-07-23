Brown awarded National Merit Scholarship

By

BLYTHEWOOD – Blythewood High School graduate McLean T. Brown joins the list of Richland Two students receiving a college-sponsored National Merit Scholarship.

Brown plans to attend the University of South Carolina and possibly pursue a career in Astrophysics.

Officials of each sponsor college select their scholarship winners from among the finalists in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution. These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.