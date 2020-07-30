R2 board approves Aug. 31 start date

By

COLUMBIA – The Richland Two Board of Trustees voted Tuesday night to approve a revised calendar for the upcoming school year. Aug. 31 will be the first day of school for students.

It was announced during Tuesday night’s school board meeting that five days (Aug. 17 – 21) will be LEAP Days that are designed to provide additional in-person evaluation and instructional support for students in Pre-K through eighth grade prior to the start of the 2020-2021 school year.

The week between the LEAP days and the official class start date will be used for teacher work days.

Of four proposed calendars, all of which had the same schedule for the first few weeks, the district picked Calendar D. The primary differences in the calendars are the vacation days and which day would be the last of the school year.

Holidays are Sept. 7, Oct. 9, Nov. 3, Nov. 25-27, Dec. 23-Jan. 1, Jan. 18, April 5-9 and May 31.

The last day of school is June 11.

District leaders say parents and teachers will receive additional information about these dates.

However, all plans must be approved by the state department of education.