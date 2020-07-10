Victim in burned Jeep identified

By

WINNSBORO – The victim in a vehicle fire that occurred last week off Hwy. 34 in Blair has been identified as Yakiem Romel Breeland of Columbia, SC.

After receiving a tip about a vehicle on fire at about 11 p.m. Sunday, July 5, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office discovered a white Jeep Grand Cherokee fully engulfed in flames between Possum Branch Road and Zion Hopewell Church Road, about 150 yards off the roadway.

After the fire was extinguished, officers discovered a body in the back seat of the car. The body was so badly burned that the gender and race could not initially be determined, according to officers’ report.

The arson/death case remains under investigation by the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office and the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office.