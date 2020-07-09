Windermere foreclosure stalled by Chapter 11

By

BLYTHEWOOD – A foreclosure sale scheduled for LongCreek Plantation’s Windermere Club and Fairways Development LLC, et all, got a reprieve on Monday.

John Bakhaus, owner of both entities, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to give him time to reorganize his finances, according to Rob Szwec, president of LongCreek Plantation Property Owners Association (LPPOA).

The Windermere Club consists of the golf course and club house. Fairways Development owns 80 acres of undeveloped land in LongCreek Plantation.

A public notice printed in The Star Reporter on June 25 announced that a foreclosure sale – not a tax sale as reported in the July 2, 2020 issue of The Voice – was scheduled for Monday, July 6, and that the LPPOA would not be participating.

LPPOA members were notified of the bankruptcy protection proceedings in an email earlier this week.