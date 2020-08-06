Building Benches

By

WINNSBORO – Winnsboro Eagle Scout Benjamin Truitt, 17, donated four oak benches, including the one he is sitting on, and a display table to the Fairfield County Market building during a short ceremony Saturday morning during the Farmers Market. Truitt, a rising senior at York Preparatory School, handcrafted the furniture as his Eagle Scout 2020 project.

Truitt was presented tributes from both the County and the Chamber of Commerce for his contributions. Shown from left, standing: chamber president Gene Stephens, market co-manager Valerie Clowney, Winnsboro Mayor Roger Gaddy, town councilwoman Janice Bartell, Benjamin’s parents Kimberly and Thomas Truitt and chamber board chairman Bob Prather.