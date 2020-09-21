A Winnsboro man was killed in a crash early Saturday morning.

By

WINNSBORO – Willie Mobley, Jr. was the driver in a single vehicle that crashed on Highway 213 in Fairfield County, according to Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill.

Mobley’s vehicle veered off the right side of the road, over corrected, then struck a fence and a tree. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, Hill state. Mobley and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The accident remains under investigation by the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.