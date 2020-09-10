Farr, Mackey in runoff for County Council Dist. 9

By

RICHLAND COUNTY – After a special election held Tuesday for the District 9 seat on Richland County Council, the winner will not be determined until a runoff is held later this month.

Unofficial results of Tuesday’s special election show that Jonnieka Farr and Jessica Mackey will face each other in the runoff.

Neither woman received a majority of the vote. Unofficial results show that Jonnieka Farr received 549 votes (38.77%) to Jesica Mackey’s 488 votes (34.46%). Angela Gary Addison received 107 votes and Cody Pressley, 272 votes.

The special election was called to fill the seat left by the death last month of County Councilman Calvin ‘Chip’ Jackson. Jackson was completing his first term on Council.

District 9 covers a portion of the southeastern side of Blythewood 29016 and is one of three districts that represent Blythewood.