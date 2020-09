New Fairfield Royalty

By

WINNSBORO – Eighteen contestants competed in the 2020 Fairfield County Beauty Pageant, put on by Beautifully Blessed Productions on Aug. 29.

Winners are: Miss Fairfield Overall: Sara Pullen, Baby Miss: Ania Hill, Toddler Miss: Morgan Smith, Wee Miss: Emma Shepard, Wee King: Grayson Collins, Little Miss: Alianna Smith, Young Miss: Sara Windham, Preteen Miss: Jayana Bowers, Teen: Haley Glisson, Miss: Taylor Kovacs, Ms.: Nyshia Smith, Curvy Ms.: Shaquana Jeter, Photogenic: Trynity Stinson, People’s Choice: Emma Shepard and Grayson Collins, G.N.F. Ambassador: Sara Windham; G.N.F. Lifetime Ambassador: Lily Hawkins.