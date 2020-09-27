Pedestrian killed in crash on Hwy 213

By

WINNSBORO – A person walking on S.C. Highway 213, was killed when hit by a pickup truck early Sunday morning, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 2 a.m., near Fairview Church Road, Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said.

The pedestrian was reported walking west in the roadway of S.C. 213 when hit by a 2019 Dodge pickup truck that was also heading west, according to Bolt.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital and died, Bolt said.

The driver and a passenger in the truck were wearing seat belts and were not hurt in the crash, according to Bolt who said the pedestrian was not wearing reflective clothing.

No other injuries were reported.

The Fairfield County coroner’s office will publicly identify the pedestrian after notification of the next of kin.

The crash is being investigated by the Highway Patrol.