Town offering grants to improve storefronts

WINNSBORO – For the third year in a row, the Town of Winnsboro is offering façade grants to businesses to improve store fronts in the town.

Town Council approved $3,000.00 for six $500 Façade Grants to merchants located on Congress Street in downtown Winnsboro.

“The idea behind the grants is to improve the street-facing fronts of our downtown businesses.” the Town’s Grants Administrator Cyndi Gawronski said. “Applications for the grants have been mailed to the owners of the buildings, so if the merchant is renting the storefront, it is the property owner who must apply for the grant.”

The grants are reimbursement grants, Gawronski explained. The owner/business must spend at least $500 on the projects and the Town of Winnsboro will reimburse the business once it is determined the business has met all of the requirements of the grant.

The awards are made on a first come/ first serve basis.

The scope of work is not to proceed until the Town notifies the applicant in writing that the grant award has been approved. So far, two businesses in the town have been approved for the grants.

The business applying must have a Town of Winnsboro active business license and provide a copy of the license to Gawronski before approval can be given to begin the work.

Businesses must also use a licensed contractor to do the work. Complete guidelines for the award application are available from Gawronski at Winnsboro Town Hall (803-815-2947).

All applications are date-stamped on arrival in Gawronski’s office. If the approved applicant does not begin work within 90 days of approval, the funds may be forfeited and the next applicant on the waiting list will be awarded.