Guidelines for Fairfield absentee voting

WINNSBORO – In-person absentee voting opens in Fairfield County on Monday, Sept. 28, and will be held at Midlands Technical College, Fairfield Campus, 1674 US 321 Business, Winnsboro. Voters must present a photo ID.

To vote absent by mail, voters can request a mail-in ballot application now by calling the Voter Registration Office at 803-635-6255 or by going online at SCVotes.gov., according to Fairfield County Voter Registration Director Debby Stidham.

Voters will need to print, sign and return the application to the Voter Registration Office as soon as possible. Or, an application can be picked up in person at the Fairfield County Voter Registration office at 315 S Congress St., in Winnsboro.

Ballot application request must be made by the voter or by an immediate family member. Signed applications must be received by the Voter Registration Office before a ballot will be mailed to the voter. Ballots will begin being mailed to voters on Oct. 5. The voter may mail or hand deliver the completed ballots back to the Voter Registration Office. Ballots should be received by the Voter Registration Office no later than Nov. 3, 2020 at 7 p.m.

The last day to vote absentee in person is Monday, Nov. 2. The last day voter registration can mail out a ballot is Friday, Oct. 30.

All precincts will be open Nov. 3 for regular in-person voting.