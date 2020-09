By

WINNSBORO – A Winnsboro man has been arrested for a string of area burglaries.

Travis Jerrod Johnson, 38, has been arrested for several burglaries that occurred this last spring, according to Fairfield County Sheriff Will Montgomery.

These incidents were believed to be connected to multiple burglaries that occurred in other jurisdictions as well, to include Richland, Lexington and Newberry counties where convenience stores and other businesses were broken into.