Attempted murder suspect sought

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Joshua L Williamson. He is wanted for Attempted Murder.

On Oct. 3, Williamson shot his father with a rifle and choked his mother until she became unconscious, according to the Sheriff’s office.

Williamson left the scene driving a black 2000 Chevy Camaro with T-Tops, S.C tag # SPH 382. He lives in Florence, SC and frequents Aiken County.

His parents live in Fairfield County in the area of Lake Wateree where the incident took place. Williamson is to be considered armed and dangerous. He is described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, approximately 190 pounds, black hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has information regarding his location, they are asked to contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office (803-635-4141) or Crimestoppers (1-CRIMESC or 1-888-274-6372).

Anyone who sees Williamson, is urged to immediately call 911.