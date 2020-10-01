Bengals remain undefeated

By

ROCK HILL – Blythewood Tennis continued their win streak last Thursday with a 5-1 win over Rock Hill High School. The Bengals took all five singles matches with decisive wins, but fell in doubles.

Hannah Myers won 6-0, 6-0. Sophie Carlton won 6-1, 6-0. Emma Horan won 6-4, 6-2. Rachel Truitt won 6-1, 6-0. And Elizabeth Crawford won 6-0, 6-2.

The Bengals host to Ridge View tonight at 5 p.m. Blythewood was set to host rival Spring Valley on Tuesday, but the match was rescheduled to be played in the Bengals final home match on Oct. 6.