Blythewood schools benefit from $1M grant

COLUMBIA – Six Blythewood elementary and middle schools will benefit from a $1 million grant Richland School District Two recently received from the U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA).

The Whole Child Initiative grant will provide college and career ready resources necessary to successfully build and/or expand the district’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programing, according a statement released by the district office last week.

Bethel-Hanberry, Langford Elementary, Round Top Elementary, Lake Carolina Elementary (Upper & Lower campuses), Blythewood Middle and Muller Road Middle are among 15 Richland Two schools and approximately 1,245 military-connected students who will be served by the grant over the next four-and-a-half years.

The overall goal is to increase academic outcomes in math for elementary and middle school students.

According to the Committee on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Education of the National Science and Technology Council, it is critical to national security that students spark interest in critical and fast-growing careers in STEM. The committee concluded that the Pre-K thru 12 education system is poised to increase and sustain student engagement in STEM.

The DoDEA awarded $22 million across 21 grants that will serve more than 100,000 students across 13 states.