Fairfield County lands Oldcastle APG

$25M+ Investment Will Create Almost 100 Jobs

Standing in front of the building the county sold for $2.2 million to Oldcastle APG are Fairfield County Economic Director Ty Davenport, County Administrator Jason Taylor and County Council Chair Neil Robinson. | Photos: Barbara Ball

COLUMBIA – Oldcastle APG, a global leading provider of outdoor living and building materials, announced on Thursday plans to establish operations in Fairfield County. The company’s more than $25 million investment will create approximately 100 new jobs.

Located at 355 Commerce Boulevard in Ridgeway, S.C., Oldcastle APG’s new state-of-the-art facility will be the company’s fifth South Carolina location. The facility will produce the Belgard hardscapes product line, as well as service a variety of professional and retail customers.

“Oldcastle APG is a world-class company, and it speaks volumes that they have decided to locate their newest manufacturing facility right here in South Carolina,” Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt said.

As an industry-leading manufacturer of outdoor living and building materials, Oldcastle APG maintains strong positions in concrete masonry, hardscapes, bagged dry-mixes, lawn and garden and composite decking. APG’s brand portfolio includes Belgard hardscapes, Sakrete concrete mixes, Amerimix mortars and MoistureShield composite decking among numerous others products.

Fairfield County Economic Development Director Ty Davenport said the company purchased the 75,000 square-foot building from the county for $2.2 million and expects to complete upfitting it by September, 2021.

“A company like this coming to Fairfield with good paying jobs for our citizens is good news for our county,” Davenport said.

Individuals interested in joining the Oldcastle APG team should visit https://www.oldcastleapg.com/careers.

“These new jobs and capital investment represent hope and prosperity for Fairfield,” Fairfield County Council Chairman Neil Robinson said. “Oldcastle’s decision to locate in Fairfield is testament to our location and our labor force,” “We are thrilled they have chosen to come to Fairfield and we are committed to our partnership with them as they grow their business and create opportunities for our citizens,” Robinson said.

Governor Henry McMaster said he is excited to welcome Oldcastle APG to South Carolina.

“The investment of more than $25 million and the 100 new jobs they are creating are great news for Fairfield County and the state,” McMaster said.