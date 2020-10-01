Griffins host Eagles in XC meet

By

WINNSBORO – Fairfield Central Cross Country hosted Richard Winn and three other schools last Wednesday for their only home meet of the season.

A highlight on the night was Joshua Mosley, who broke a school record with a time of 17:15.10, topping all runners in the meet.

Fairfield Central boys finished in second place with 58 points. Luke Downs finished 5th at 19:04.10, followed by Nygel Woodard at 21:37.20. Hank White (22:37.60) finished in 26th, Parker Douglas (22:44.40) finished 27th, and Jayden Boyd finished (29:30.80) in 39th.

Dylan Albert finished first for Richard Winn, in 36th place overall, at 28:01.80. Noah Britt finished in 37th at 28:01.80. Hoffman Sharpe (41) and Will Cathcart (42) both finished under 32 minutes.

Richard Winn’s girls finished first with 37 points. Catherine Blair Spires finished first for the Eagles at 29:00.60 for sixth place overall. Caitlyn Talbert followed closely at 29:21.20 for seventh place and Ileanna Derrick finished eighth at 29:52.50. Harper Branham finished twelfth (30:43.60) and Ella Grace Harrison finished seventeenth (34:29.10).

The Griffin girls finished with 44 points. Kensley Green finished in second place overall, first for the Griffins, with a time of 26:46. Jamie Downs finished at 27:20.90 in seventh place. Kendis Green (30:53.90) came in 13th place, Celysha Jackson (33:00.50) finished 16th, and Gianna Rhodes (38:37.30) finished in 22nd.

The Griffins traveled to Fort Jackson on Sunday for the Speedway Five K. Mosley topped Griffin runners again in fifth place at 16:56.19. Downs finished at 18:01.15. Woodard (20:19), Evelino Reyes-Hawes (21:56.17), White (22:14.60), Douglas (22:22.05) and Chaze Hemphill (24:30.21) all finished under 25 minutes.

Downs led the Griffin girls at 25:28.80. Kensley Green (26:11), Hayes (26:17), and Kendis Green (28:45) finished under 30 minutes.

Richard Winn’s boys competed at Wardlaw on Sept. 28. Britt finished first tor the Eagles at 31:35, followed by Albert at 31:36, Sharpe at 33:26, Will Cathcart at 35:00. Kyle Smith finished at 39:36, and Jack Johnson finished at 40:10.