Murder suspect sought

WINNSBORO – A murder suspect is being sought by the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office after a fatal shooting that took place at Hwy 215 and Clarks Bridge Road in the Blair Community on Saturday, Oct. 24.

The victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, has been identified by the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office as Trevis Quincy Boyd, Jr., 17. He was a student at Richard Winn Academy and had recently transferred from Fairfield Central High School.

Deputies responded to the location about 9 p.m., Saturday in reference to a person lying on the ground near a vehicle. Upon arrival, deputies found the victim lying next to his vehicle with what appeared to be a gunshot wound in his upper left leg, according to Sheriff Will Montgomery.

A 9mm handgun was discovered laying on the ground on the right side of the victim, and several gun shell cassings were located in the area, according to the incident report.

Sheriff’s deputies said the victim’s car was still running and inside the car, deputies found a dog which was turned over to the Fairfield County Animal Shelter.

Fairfield Coroner Coroner Chris Hill announced on Monday that the shooting occurred about 8:30 p.m., and that the victim had not just one gunshot wound, but multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators are currently following up on leads to identify the shooter(s) involved in the incident. Sheriff Montgomery extended his deepest sympathy to the family and encouraged anyone with any information about the shooting to contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 803-635-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com to email a tip. The identity of tipsters will be kept anonymous and, a tip leading to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.