Richard Winn names 2020 Hall of Fame class

WINNSBORO – Richard Winn announced the addition of four new members to the its Hall of Fame over the weekend: Fran Miller Goodwin, Philip Wilkins, William Ladd and Alex Maass Yankey.

Goodwin, class of 1984 and RWA coach, played basketball and softball during her time at Richard Winn and went on to play basketball at Erskine. She was a team captain at Erskine her senior year before coming back to coach the Lady Eagles to back-to-back state championships and a 49-3 record during the 1989 and 1990 seasons.

Wilkins, class of 2000, played football and baseball during his time at Richard Winn. Wilkins was an All-Star in both football and baseball and helped lead the Eagles to 1999 State Championship in football before going on to play college baseball at the College of Charleston and Francis Marion University. After college, he played the 2004 season in the Detroit Tigers farm system.

Ladd, class of 2007, was a four year varsity player in football, basketball and baseball. During his senior year he became one of only two Eagles to ever participate in the SCISA Shrine Bowl and led the baseball team to the 2007 SCISA-AA State Championship. After high school William played baseball for the Citadel.

Yankey, class of 2012, was a five-year varsity player in volleyball and basketball, while also playing varsity softball from the eighth thru tenth grades. She scored over 2,700 points in varsity basketball career. Yankey led the Eagles to the state semi-finals as a tenth grader and to the State Championship game as a senior. The Eagles fell short and Yankey finished her senior season with a 30-1 record. She won SCISA’s prestigious Bill Simpson Award during her senior year.

The four new members join Eagle Hall of Famers Kim Douglas Bone, Louise Ferguson Deahl, Ray Gardner, Jena Barnett Johnson, Billy Ladd, David Porter, Beth Reid, Joe Renwick, Mike Robinson, Tom Ruff, Robert Stidham and Carol Caughman Turner.

There will be a banquet to honor these four new members of the Richard Winn Hall of Fame at a later date.