Richland 2 seeks COA for new B-HE school

By

BLYTHEWOOD – Blythewood’s Board of Architectural Review (BAR) was scheduled to hear a project manager for the proposed new Bethel-Hanberry Elementary School appeal to the BAR for a Certificate of Appropriateness for the school at 5 p.m., Wednesday afternoon, shortly after press time.

The proposed project is located on approximately 19 acres along Boney Road behind where the current Bethel-Hanberry Elementary School now sits. The applicant proposes to build a new 137,000 square foot elementary school adjacent to where the current school sits, then demolish the existing school, except for the gymnasium which will be preserved.

According to the applicant’s proposal, the rear section of the new school will consist of two separate, two-story classroom wings. The front portion of the school will be one story and include the media center, administration offices, guidance area, new gymnasium and cafeteria.



