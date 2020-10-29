Ridgeway’s Walk into Fall set for Sat.

By

RIDGEWAY – Ridgeway’s inaugural Walk into Fall festival is scheduled from 1 – 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31.

“We are inviting everyone to join us for a tour of our town and a fabulous downtown shopping experience,” organizer Phyllis Gutierrez said. “We have lots of wonderful surprises that I think everyone will enjoy, plus our stores will be stocked for the holidays.”

First stop for festival goers should be the World’s Smallest Police Station on Palmer Street in the heart of the town where they can pick up treat bags, a walking tour guide and festival schedule. There, visitors will also find a well-equipped sanitation station that will include sanitizer and free masks.

“After leaving the police station, we want our guests to take in the town and enjoy a self-guided walking tour with a relaxing stroll down Main Street,” Gutierrez said. “Our downtown merchants will be well stocked and offering lots of fall bargains. Plus, they will be ready to fill shoppers treat bags with lots of goodies.”

From 3 – 5 p.m., some homeowners will share amazing stories on their verandas about the people and happenings in those homes and in Historic Ridgeway. Those stories will be accompanied by refreshments and, at some sites, door prizes.

Since the event is on what is traditionally Halloween night, come costumed or not. Free parking is available in the Cotton Yard.

For additional information call, 803-337-3316.

Fall on the Ridge is supported by the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, the Ridgeway merchants and generous homeowners and is free to the public.