After finishing top in the state in their 2019 season, Blythewood’s Ladies Golf team returned in 2020 with the talent and motivation to return to the top. The Bengals finished just short of the championship, securing the State Runner Up title at the Oct. 26-27 SCHSL AAAAA State Championship Tournament on Oct. 26 and 27. Read more in the Nov. 5 issue of The Voice.