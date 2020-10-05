Ticket sales announced for BHS varsity game against Rock Hill

BLYTHEWOOD – After selling out of tickets for the Northwestern game, the Blythewood Athletic Department has amended the plan for ticket sales for the upcoming game against Rock Hill. This change in plans will hopefully allow all fans the ability to purchase tickets to cheer on the Bengals in the stadium.
Tickets for this Friday’s game against Rock Hill will go on sale October 5 at 7:00 pm.
“We hope that starting to sell tickets on Monday evening will allow easier access to all tickets,” Blythewood High School’s Ryan Brown announced on twitter over the weekend. “Please keep in mind that there are limited quantities of tickets available for each side of stadium due to mandated safety precautions. If you intend to go to the game, please secure your tickets as early as possible.”
What: Tickets for Varsity football game against Rock Hill (October 9 @ 7:30 pm)
When: sale starts on Monday October 5 at 7:00 pm.
Cost:. $7.00 for all tickets