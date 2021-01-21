Chamber promotes restaurant week

By

Fairfield Chamber president Gene Stephens at Blackstock Fish Camp. | Contributed

WINNSBORO – In an effort to showcase Fairfield County’s restaurants during Restaurant Week last week, Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce president Gene Stephens posted a series of videos taken in front of five of the county’s restaurants, talking about their offerings, hours and locations. He invited the public to order out, eat out and otherwise support the county’s restaurants.

Everyone who shared the videos became eligible for a drawing for two separate $50 gift certificates to a Fairfield restaurant of their choice. By sharing all five of the restaurant videos, viewers could earn up to five chances for the drawing.

“We had close to 150 entries and some of the restaurants really benefited from the promotion,” Stephens said. “I’d like to do more of this to help our restaurants and our businesses in the county.

Winners for the drawing of the two $50 gift certificates are Liz Bankhead and Dianne Guyton.