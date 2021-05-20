Co-op board election thru May 21

By

BLYTHEWOOD/WINNSBORO – Voting has been underway all week for three seats on the Fairfield Electric Co-op board.

Hundreds of cars streamed through the drive-thru ‘precincts’ in Chester on Monday, in Lugoff on Tuesday, in Blythewood on Wednesday, and they will be headed to the polls at the Fairfield Co-op’s Winnsboro office on Thursday (7 – 7) and Friday (7 a.m. – 12 noon).

At each polling station, members must bring registration forms they received in the mail and a photo ID to vote and to register for this year’s door prize – a folding bag chair.

At 6 p.m. on Friday, May 21, the business meeting will be held at Fairfield’s Blythewood office and livestreamed on the cooperative’s website, fairfield.coop. A video will also be posted to the website for those unable to view it live.

During the business meeting, registered members names will be drawn for a number of big-ticket items: a 2013 Chevrolet Impala, a Husqvarna 42-inch riding lawn mower, a $500 electric bill credit plus gift cards and smaller electric bill credits.

For more information, call 1-800-628-0336.