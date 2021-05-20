You are here: Home / Government / Time change for May 24 Blythewood town council meeting

Time change for May 24 Blythewood town council meeting

May 20, 2021 By Barbara Ball Leave a Comment

BLYTHEWOOD – The Blythewood town council meeting that was scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 24, at the Manor, has been rescheduled to meet at 6 p.m. at the same location.

Contact town hall at 803-754-0501 for information or with questions.

