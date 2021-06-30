Report: Man runs over wife with truck

By

WINNSBORO – A Winnsboro man facing domestic violence charges was arrested on Friday night after a three-hour standoff at his home near The Strawberry Patch convenience store with Fairfield County Sheriff’s deputies.

Jeffrey Truesdale, 55, was charged with Domestic Violence of a High and Aggravated Nature following an incident that occurred on June 18, according to authorities.

According to an incident report, the sheriff’s office received a phone call from an anonymous caller that there was a man allegedly beating a woman in the parking lot of the behavioral health center in Winnsboro.

While on the phone with a dispatcher, the caller reported that the man left the parking lot with the woman in a white Chevy Silverado and was heading southbound on US highway 321.

The dispatcher, according to the incident report, was able to identify the suspect as possibly being Truesdale, who deputies were already familiar with. The responding deputy reportedly drove to Truesdale’s last known residence where he observed a vehicle matching the caller’s description backing into the driveway of a home on Oak Street Extension and a female laying on the ground near the truck.

The deputy identified the victim as Truesdale’s wife and reported that she initially stated that she was alright, and that she had not meant to fall out of the truck. As other deputies arrived however, the deputy was able to separate the couple at which point the woman told the deputy that Jeffrey Truesdale had run her over with the truck.

The woman was then transported to a local hospital where she received treatment for her injuries.

On Friday, an arrest warrant was obtained for Jeffrey Truesdale in regards to the incident. According to Fairfield County authorities, it was in the attempt to serve the arrest warrant that Truesdale barricaded himself in his garage.

“We called SLED (South Carolina Law Enforcement Division) to assist us. Another person was in the home and let us know that Truesdale was in the garage,” Fairfield County Sheriff Will Montgomery told The Voice.

The standoff began at 5 p.m., and according to Montgomery, at 8 p.m. deputies were able to enter the home through an unlocked door and arrested Truesdale without incident.