Forum will be held tonight, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021

WINNSBORO – Fairfield County Council has invited the public to speak out at a public forum concerning the redistricting plan for Fairfield County.

The meeting is set for 6 – 7 p.m. tonight, Monday, Dec. 6, at Council Chambers at the Fairfield County government offices, 350 Columbia Road in Winnsboro.

Representatives from the State Fiscal Affairs Office will be present to answer questions concerning the redistricting plan and map.