Citizens encouraged to pick up litter

COLUMBIA – Lt. Governor Pamela Evette kicked off a statewide Grab A Bag SC litter pickup spring campaign on Wednesday. The campaign encourages citizens in every county to get out into their communities and pick up litter from March 30 through Saturday, April 2, 2022.

PalmettoPride is coordinating the statewide campaign in which participants are asked to sign up at www.palmettopride.org and after pickup, post a picture on social media with #GrabABagSC.

Grab a Bag SC especially encourages small scale efforts, showing that litter pickup is about everyone being responsible for his or her community.

“Litter prevention is about citizens taking ownership of their neighborhoods and making sure that trash is put in its place before it can become litter,” Evette said.

Evette said she is challenging elected officials to “grab a bag” and coordinate efforts in their districts.

For more information on PalmettoPride, contact [email protected]