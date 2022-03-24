Town Hall announces two new marketing hires

By

BLYTHEWOOD – The Town of Blythewood has hired two people to handle marketing duties for the Town.

Kristi Coggins will take over as the new Doko Manor and Doko Meadows Park Director, succeeding Steve Hasterok, who will retire on April 30.

Coggins, who will be paid $66,000 annually, will begin work on March 28, and work with Hasterok for a month before he retires.

Town Administrator Carroll Williamson announced at the Feb. 28, 2022 town council meeting that he has also hired Onye Cosom as marketing and special projects manager. Cosom is currently a student at Lander University.

Williamson has not provided further information about Cosom except to say that she will join the Town staff May 9 after her graduation from Lander.

Coggins, a former head women’s golf coach at the University of South Carolina, has organized the Women’s SC Golf Association tournament in Blythewood the last two years.

She coached the USC women’s golf team for 14 years, leading them to 12 trips to the postseason and six NCAA championship appearances. In 1999, Coggins was the Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year as well as head coach for Team USA when it competed against Japan. She was inducted into the USC Hall of Fame in 2019.

For the last 13 years she helped her husband, Buck, organize his Blythewood Doko Rodeo and his Pioneer Days rodeo.

Hasterok has served as Director of the Manor since April 2015 and has managed Doko Meadows Park since 2017. He has transformed Doko Manor into a popular wedding destination that is booked almost every weekend of the year.

Additionally, he oversaw the opening of the Palmetto Citizens Amphitheater, organized the Town’s 4th of July celebration for many years, supervised the installation of a sophisticated security camera system that covers the entire park and assisted the accommodation tax and hospitality tax committee.

“His leadership and contributions will be greatly missed as he enjoys a well-earned retirement,” Williamson said.