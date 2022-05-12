MLILY gives 31 mattresses to FCSD, EMS

By

Brad Douglas. Dir. of Emergency Services; Deputy Cheryl Ashford; Sheriff Will Montgomery; Chen Lin, GM of MLILY; Mike Tanner, Dir. of EMS | Barbara Ball

WINNSBORO – Fairfield County mattress manufacturer, MLILY, has donated mattresses to Fairfield County’s Sheriff’s Department, EMS, and Emergency Management.

Representatives from MLILY presented the mattresses to the public safety units in the MLILY showroom located at 1 Mlily Way in Winnsboro on Monday.

“Fairfield County is thrilled to announce that MLILY has made this generous donation to our community. Not only is MLILY an active and contributing corporate citizen, they are a major part of our local economy,” said Zechariah Willoughby, Project Manager in Fairfield County Economic Development. “We thank them for their contribution and continued commitment.”

“I want to thank the folks from MLILY. We didn’t ask for this, you came to us and asked, “How can we help?” This will be a big benefit to many of the folks that our public safety teams assist and for employees who sleep at county public safety facilities during 48 hour shifts,” Davenport said. “MLILY provides hundreds of jobs to Fairfield County citizens and much needed tax revenue. And we know you’re looking to hire about 50 or so more employees. We’ll help you get the word out. Fairfield County stands ready to support MLILY’s growth and success for years to come. We just want to thank you for coming to Fairfield County.”

Both Sheriff Will Montgomery and EMS Director Mike Tanner thanked MLILY for the mattress donation.

Through an interpreter, Chen Lin, MLILY’s general manager commented, “As MLILY grows here we want to give back to the Fairfield County community. One way we can provide our support to you is by donating these mattresses.”