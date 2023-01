By

House District 41 Rep. Annie McDaniel has scheduled a Zoom town hall meeting on Jan. 15, for constituents in her district to share their thoughts. McDaniel will open and close the program with brief remarks. The meeting will be held at 7 p.m.

The meeting can be accessed at https://us04web.zoom.us/j/71785953670?pwd=2nqVeiMI87Nzr2xz6a8Jxp447geP6O.1

Meeting ID: 717 8595 3670

Passcode: zG0XJ5