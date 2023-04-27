Midlands STEM named Silver Local School

WINNSBORO – Midlands STEM Charter School (MSCS) in Winnsboro was recently named the Charter Institute at Erskine 2021-2022 Silver Local School of Distinction for its middle school program. Members of the Charter Institute at Erskine’s staff and leadership were in attendance and presented the school’s leaders with a commemorative plaque at the school.
As a Silver Local School of Distinction, MSCS’ middle school program outperformed the local school district in English and Mathematics test scores, and achieved on-target growth in English and Mathematics scores.
Midlands STEM Charter School is a K-12 free public charter school that focuses on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. Midlands STEM is authorized through the Charter Institute at Erskine.
The school is located at 112 Crane Street in Winnsboro.
