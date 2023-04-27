Midlands STEM named Silver Local School

By

WINNSBORO – Midlands STEM Charter School (MSCS) in Winns­boro was recently named the Char­ter Institute at Erskine 2021-2022 Silver Local School of Distinction for its middle school program. Members of the Charter Institute at Erskine’s staff and leadership were in attendance and presented the school’s leaders with a commemo­rative plaque at the school.

As a Silver Local School of Dis­tinction, MSCS’ middle school program outperformed the local school district in English and Math­ematics test scores, and achieved on-target growth in English and Mathematics scores.

Midlands STEM Charter School is a K-12 free public charter school that focuses on Science, Technol­ogy, Engineering, and Mathemat­ics. Midlands STEM is authorized through the Charter Institute at Erskine.

The school is located at 112 Crane Street in Winnsboro.