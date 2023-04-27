Shooting suspects arrested; drugs, guns seized

By

Brown

Young

Grooms

WINNSBORO – Three adults and one juvenile have been ar­rested for a shooting-related in­cident that occurred in the South Winnsboro area of Fairfield County.

On Monday, April 24, 2023, Fair­field County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting incident that occurred near the intersec­tion of Fagan and Doty Roads where a vehicle was struck by gunfire. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies contained the area and initiated an in­vestigation. Dep­uties determined that the shooting suspects were in a mobile home near where the shooting inci­dent occurred and obtained a search warrant for that residence.

A search of the residence yielded 24 firearms (handguns, rifles, and shotguns), several thousand rounds of ammunition, quantities of illegal drugs, to in­clude cocaine, cocaine base (“crack”), and over 7 pounds of marijuana, a bal­listic vest, and over $2,400 US Currency. Three of the seized firearms were sto­len and several had been con­verted to fully automatic.

The three adults who were in­side of the residence were charged with multiple drug offenses, mul­tiple Stolen Firearms offenses, and multiple counts of Unlaw­ful Possession of a Machine Gun. The juvenile will be charged with these offenses as well.

This investigation is still on-go­ing and more charges are ex­pected, to include the discharg­ing of a firearm into the victim’s vehicle.