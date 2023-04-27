Shooting suspects arrested; drugs, guns seized

WINNSBORO – Three adults and one juvenile have been arrested for a shooting-related incident that occurred in the South Winnsboro area of Fairfield County.
On Monday, April 24, 2023, Fairfield County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting incident that occurred near the intersection of Fagan and Doty Roads where a vehicle was struck by gunfire. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies contained the area and initiated an investigation. Deputies determined that the shooting suspects were in a mobile home near where the shooting incident occurred and obtained a search warrant for that residence.
A search of the residence yielded 24 firearms (handguns, rifles, and shotguns), several thousand rounds of ammunition, quantities of illegal drugs, to include cocaine, cocaine base (“crack”), and over 7 pounds of marijuana, a ballistic vest, and over $2,400 US Currency. Three of the seized firearms were stolen and several had been converted to fully automatic.
The three adults who were inside of the residence were charged with multiple drug offenses, multiple Stolen Firearms offenses, and multiple counts of Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun. The juvenile will be charged with these offenses as well.
This investigation is still on-going and more charges are expected, to include the discharging of a firearm into the victim’s vehicle.
