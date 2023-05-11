Williamson withdraws resignation

By

BLYTHEWOOD – In an email to The Voice Tuesday morning, Town Administrator Carroll Williamson said he had decided to withdraw his letter of resignation as the Town’s administrator.

Williamson

“[On May 8], I informed Town Council members that I was withdrawing my resignation letter as Town Administrator. They will discuss this during Friday’s town council meeting,” he wrote.

The Voice learned on April 13, that Williamson had submitted his resignation, effective June 1, 2023 and planned to take a position with Richland County as Community Planning and Development Director.

Williamson signed a two-year contract with Blythewood in January 2021 and another two-year contract in February. He previously served as the Planning and Development Director for the City of Cayce since 2017.