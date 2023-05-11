Wings and Wheels set for May 13 in Fairfield

By

FAIRFIELD COUNTY — The 18th annual Wings and Wheels Festival, hosted by the Fairfield County Aeronautics Commission, is scheduled for Saturday May 13 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Fairfield County Airport.

“So many people don’t know anything about our jewel of an airport,” says Fairfield County Airport Director, Denise Bryan, C.M. “The event has grown to a much larger audience over the last few years. Many come from out of the county because we have such a lovely facility.”

The event is free to attend. Attendees can expect skydiving demonstrations, a display of fixed-wing aircrafts and first responder vehicles, a cruise-in car show, artisans, face painting, a bounce house, food vendors and more.

Airplane rides by S&S Aviation will be available for purchase.

Live music will be performed by Rachel Messer and Conner Dale.

“Rachel appeared on the 15th season of The Voice, and we’re excited to have her and her husband perform this year,” Bryan said.

The airport is located at 1291 Runway Rd., Winnsboro. For more information contact the Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce at 803-635-4242 or [email protected]