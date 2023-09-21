A Meal to Warm Your Heart

By

Photos: Martha Ladd

WINNSBORO – The Winnsboro Lions Club held its annual spaghetti fundraiser supper on Sept.14, at Gordon Memorial United Methodist Church in Winnsboro. The meal was dine-in or take-out.

Lions’ fundraisers provide funds to underwrite vision services, primarily. Winnsboro Lions provide annual eye exams and eyeglasses for thirty-six local, needy citizens.

“We move school children to the head of the line if a student is found to need an eye exam and eyeglasses,” Lion President Bobbie Dove said.

Members also offer vision screening in schools and for local events. The club contributes to the Lions Clubs International Foundation as well as multiple groups that serve the vision-impaired community.

Currently, the club has forty-one active members and meets the first Tuesday of the month at noon at the Barn Express Restaurant.