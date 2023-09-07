Big Grab weekend is here!

By

BLYTHEWOOD/FAIRFIELD – The Blythewood, Winnsboro and Ridgeway 50-mile Big Grab yard sale will happen Friday, Sept 8 from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sat, Sept 9 from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The figure 8 loop of shopping extends up Hwy 21 from Blythewood to Ridgeway, then along Highway 34 to Winnsboro where vendors will be set up along the Highway 321 Bypass, Highway 200 and through downtown Winnsboro back to the Bypass and back to Blythewood via Hwy 321 to Cedar Creek and then to Blythewood Road and down Hwy 21 to Fairlawn UMC.

Vendors will begin setting up Thursday evening so they will be ready for at first light on Friday. That’s when the fun, sales and purchases begin.

The event will bring shoppers to local restaurants, service stations and retail stores as they shop churches and other vendors along the streets and in parking lots for furniture, rugs, clothing, household items and more.

For contact information for vendor sites, visit facebook.com/TheBigGrab.

The Big Grab is a rain or shine event; there are no rain dates.