Columbia man arrested in PA for Winnsboro shooting

WINNSBORO – A Columbia man wanted for a shooting that occurred at a Winnsboro service station on June 18, has been arrested in Blair County, Pennsylvania during a traffic stop by the Freedom Township Police and is being returned to Fairfield County.

Dontae Shakur Moore, 25, has been charged with four counts of Attempted Murder; two counts of Malicious Injury to Real Property; one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; and one count of Discharging a Firearm in the City Limits.

Moore is one of two people arrested in connection with the shooting.

Regsjai Traciouni Young, 27, was arrested in Newberry on June 15 with assistance from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office. She has been charged with three counts of Attempted Murder; one count of Malicious Injury to Real Property; and one count of Discharging a Firearm in the City Limits.

The incident occurred when Young and two other individuals had a verbal confrontation that escalated into a fight, according to an incident report. Other individuals may also have been involved in the fight when a man exiting a nearby car began shooting into the crowd of people, according to a video of the incident.

The owner of Cuz’s Corner service station called 911 to report the shooting at his business, located on S. Congress Street in Winnsboro.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground with a gunshot to the face and a female victim with a gunshot wound in her leg. Both were transported to Prisma Health.

Bullets also struck a car and other items.

During the incident, officers report that Young picked up a gun belonging to her brother and started shooting at Moore and the two suspects she had been fighting with earlier, hitting a vehicle.

Both Young and Moore ran from the area in different directions, according to the incident report.