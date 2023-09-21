Fairfield Rec to host beginner youth tennis program

By

WINNSBORO – Fairfield County Parks & Recreation will host a new beginner youth tennis program this fall through Play Tennis South Carolina.

The program, held once weekly on Sundays, is for beginner players ages 6 – 16 years old, according to the registration information on the Play Tennis website. The hour-long, six-week clinic will begin Sept. 24 and end Oct. 29, and will be held from 4 -5 p.m. at the Fairfield County Parks and Recreation Department, 1951 US Hwy 321 N. in Winnsboro. Registration is $60.

Pamela Banks and Thurmond Bowens will lead the clinic. Contact [email protected] or (803)622-5521 for information.