Man dies in crash on Hwy 21

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – A Gaston man died when the 2019 Nissan he was driving collided with a 1992 Peterbuilt tractor trailer, according to a trooper from the SC Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at about 6:16 p.m., Sept. 20 on US Hwy 21 near old Hwy 21, about three miles north of Ridgeway.

According to the Highway Patrol report, the Peterbuilt truck was traveling south, attempting to make a left turn onto Old Hwy 21. The Nissan was traveling south on US 21 and collided with the truck, then travelled off the road to the left and struck a tree.

The driver of the Nissan was transported to MUSC Fairfield and later died of injuries sustained in the crash.