Suspicious deaths investigated by Fairfield Sheriff, Coroner

RIDGEWAY – The deaths of two individuals at a residence located on US 21, south of

Ridgeway are being investigated by the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office and the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office.

Deputies and EMS were called to the residence at about 4 p.m., Monday, Sept. 36, when a family member went by to check on the occupants of the residence and observed that the occupants appeared to be unconscious.

Upon gaining entry into the residence, deputies found the two male occupants to be deceased.

The deaths are currently being considered a “suspicious death” investigation.

Because of the presence of illegal drugs and no other obvious signs of foul play, investigators are not able to rule out an accidental drug overdose at this time.

This is a continuing investigation as the Sheriff’s office awaits pathology and toxicology results from the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office.