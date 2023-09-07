Winnsboro pedestrian dies in crash

By

WINNSBORO – Winnsboro Department of Public Safety (WDPS) officers were flagged down by citizens on the Highway 321 bypass near the former Fairfield Memorial Hospital building where they found a man who had been struck by a vehicle as he attempted to cross the road, according to the WDPS. The officers immediately began to render aid to the victim.

Fairfield County EMS was immediately notified, but life saving measures were not successful and Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

According to Hill, the victim was Darryl Gaither, 49, of Winnsboro. Hill said Gaither was crossing US Hwy 321 Northbound in the town limits of Winnsboro, when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

WDPS Chief Kevin Lawrence asked the community to keep the families of all involved in their thoughts during this difficult time.

“As we approach the fall season, and as it begins to get darker earlier, please keep in mind that it is imperative that we obey traffic signals and utilize crosswalks so we can get to our destinations safely,” Lawrence said.

The incident remains an active investigation by Fairfield County Coroner’s Office and Winnsboro Department of Public Safety.