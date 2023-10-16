Driver dies in I-77 crash

By

FAIRFIELD – The driver of a 2008 Hummer H-3 SUV was struck by a 2024 Freightliner tractor trailer in the north bound lane of I-77 N near the 32 mile marker, about two miles south of Ridgeway.

The driver of the Hummer was the sole occupant and is deceased. The driver of the Freightliner was uninjured. A passenger in the Freightliner had minor injuries and was transported to MUSC in Columbia, according to a report by the SC Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at approximately 2:02 a.m., on Monday, Oct. 16.

According to Master Trooper Gary Miller, the Hummer had been disabled in a previous crash and was then struck by the Freightliner.

The crash is being investigated by the SC Highway Patrol.