Bengal alum Terry Watson is a National Champion

LOUISVILLE, KY – Clemson University sophomore Terry Watson, a Blythewood High School Alum, is officially a NCAA National Champion.

Watson | Photo: Clemson Athletics

The Clemson Tigers defeated No. 2 Notre Dame 2-1 on Monday to claim the program’s fourth national title. Clemson’s program is just the third men’s soccer program to win two or more championships within any three-year period since 2000.

Watson, a defender, saw time on the field in five games during the 2023-2024 season. As a Bengal, He had 12 goals and 5 assists in 53 games played. Watson graduated from Blythewood High School in 2022.

Watson was named the South Carolina United ECNL Player of the Year for 2020-21. His efforts earned him a spot on the ECNL All-conference team and the 2021 All-State team. Watson had the chance to compete in Germany in the Keramik Cup Tournament in 2019 and 2020.

“A diamond in the rough who has been cut but not polished,” head coach Mike Noonan said of Watson after recruiting him. “He attended our camp the last couple of years and impressed with his assertive & aggressive defensive play. He is a model student-athlete that continues the tradition of the best in-state players having opportunities to play and contribute at Clemson and in the ACC.”